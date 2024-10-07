Growing Evidence Linking Plastics To Serious Health Risk

Evidence of the harmful effects of plastics on human health, especially from chemical additives and plastic particles, has grown substantially over the last five years.

A Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre examines the latest evidence which experts say, strengthens the case for urgent action to prevent further plastic pollution and minimise our exposure to harmful chemicals.

Around 16,000 chemicals are used in plastic production, with a quarter known to pose health risks according to lead author, Dr Olga Pantos, a research scientist with the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

“There are multiple exposure routes, for example, these chemicals can leach from packaging into food, or it may be through direct skin contact with plastics such as plastic flooring. The health risks these chemicals pose are wide-ranging, including potential carcinogenic, developmental, and endocrine-disrupting impacts, “says Dr Pantos.

“An example of this is a recent study providing preliminary evidence of an association between prenatal exposure to BPA, a chemical used in the production of plastics, and autism.”

Dr Pantos says alongside the chemicals, plastic particles are being shown to be a growing problem. In Aotearoa NZ, plastic particles have been found in everyday food and beverages including seafood and processed foods and they have been recorded in drinking water internationally.

“Plastic particles can move from the gastrointestinal and respiratory systems into human tissues like the liver, brain, placenta, and blood, with potential impacts still under research,” she says.

Another emerging area of research raised in the Briefing is around biofilms growing on the surface of plastic, increasing the risk of microplastic uptake, infectious diseases, and antimicrobial resistance.

“The evidence clearly shows an urgent need to reduce our reliance on plastics in our day-to-day lives,” says Dr Pantos. “This will not only reduce our exposure to plastic particles and associated chemicals but also limit the impacts on human health along the entire production process.”

Note:

The Public Health Communication Centre (PHCC) is an independently funded organisation dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of public health research in Aotearoa New Zealand. We work with researchers, journalists, and policymakers to ensure evidence is clearly communicated and accessible. We regularly publish public health expert commentary and analysis from across Aotearoa in The Briefing.

PHCC is hosted by the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago, Wellington.

