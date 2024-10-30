Record Number Of Kiwi’s Learn CPR In Shocktober

Over 35,000 more Kiwi’s now have the life-saving skills to help someone suffering from a cardiac arrest thanks to recording breaking Hato Hone St John’s (HHStJ) Shocktober CPR awareness campaign.

The campaign is the most successful ever since its inception three years go and throughout the month of October over 80 HHStJ Educators delivered life-saving sessions in 72 towns and cities across the motu.

In addition, 62 schools took part in the successful ‘Save your Teddy’ campaign that saw 6,307 students learn how to assist if someone is in cardiac arrest by getting hands-on practice with their favourite teddy bear as part of the internationally recognised World Restart a Heart Day, which falls in the middle of Shocktober.

Survival chances dramatically improve the sooner CPR begins, and we want everyone to have the confidence to perform the three steps that can double a person’s chance of surviving.Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere and being prepared and knowledgeable about what to do, no matter what your age, can be key to a positive outcome.

Cardiac arrest is still one of Aotearoa’s biggest killers. Seven people a day are treated for an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in New Zealand – that’s more than 2,000 per year with males dominating the gender statistics by 68% compared to 32% female.

Seventy six percent of patients receive bystander CPR and six percent receive defibrillation by a Community Responder prior to ambulance arrival which is why it's so important to educate as many people as can to learn the 3-Steps-for-Life programme. They are simple to learn - Step one: Call 111; Step two: Start CPR; Step three: Use an Automated External Defribrillator (AED).

Twenty three percent of patients survive the event and have a pulse on arrival at hospital, however sadly, only eleven percent of patients survive.The numbers are worse for Māori (25 percent lower survival than non-Māori) and Pacific people (33 percent lower survival than non-Pacific people), who are more likely to suffer a cardiac arrest earlier in life.

“We are delighted with the response from our communities – it has exceeded our expectations. Our aim was to teach as many kiwis as possible the3 Steps for Lifeto empower them with the knowledge and confidence to act quickly in an emergency and these numbers have exceeded our expectations,” said Jacci Tatnell, HHStJ National Manager – Community Education.

How you can help:

New Zealand has more than 12,800 people registered as GoodSAM* responders. Visit the*GoodSAM websiteto register as a responder or download theGoodSAM appfrom the app store. TheGoodSAMnetwork oftrainedvolunteers-including doctors, nurses, paramedics and registered first aiders-give life support to people in cardiac arrest while help is on the way. GoodSAMis a free app that alertstrained volunteersthat aperson nearby could bein cardiac arrest, allowing them toprovidebasic life support and first aidprior to emergency services arriving.

Download the Hato Hone St JohnCPR app. This give you instructions on how to perform CPR and use an AED (including videos), a timer to help with steady chest compressions and is available.

Download theAED Locationsapp to find the nearest AED in your area.AED numbers in the community are growing, with more than 13,660 registered throughout the country. That number has been bolstered at marae across New Zealand with gifts of AEDs into vulnerable communities thanks to ASB, with the support of Phillips and Hato Hone St John. In addition, all ASB branches have AEDs.

