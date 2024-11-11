Pharmac Funds New Medicine And Removes Renewal Criteria For ADHD And Narcolepsy Treatments

Video file | Dr David Hughes talks about our decision to fund lisdexamfetamine and remove the renewal criteria from stimulant treatments

Pharmac will make two changes for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy this December – the funding of a new medicine, and the removal of renewal criteria for funded treatments.

“We’ve decided to fund lisdexamfetamine, a new stimulant medicine that will provide an additional treatment option for people with ADHD, and we’re also simplifying the renewal process,” says Pharmac’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr David Hughes.

“We’ve heard very clearly about the challenges of living with ADHD and understand that these decisions will make a significant difference in the lives of many New Zealanders.”

Lisdexamfetamine, branded as Vyvanse, is expected to benefit over 6,000 people with ADHD in the first year, and will increase to approximately 13,000 people after five years of funding.

From 1 December 2024, Pharmac is also removing the renewal criteria for methylphenidate, dexamfetamine and modafinil, medicines used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. This means that once an initial special authority approval for stimulant medicines has been granted, a doctor or nurse practitioner can continue to prescribe it.

Previously, people needed input from a specialist every two years to renew their Special Authority. Children (under 5 years of age) were required to see their specialist every year.

“Removing the renewal criteria is going to make the process of getting these medicines a lot easier for people with ADHD,” says Hughes.

Kent Duston, co-convener of ADHD policy group Aroreretini Aotearoa, is enthusiastic about the changes.

“This is a significant step forward in improving medication options and removing barriers for the ADHD community, and these changes will make a major difference for tens of thousands of people.

“Pharmac is doing a very good job of listening to and considering the needs of our community,” says Duston. “We’re impressed with the speed at which Pharmac is addressing long-standing issues for people with ADHD, developing sensible and pragmatic approaches, and moving swiftly to implement them.”

ADHD New Zealand spokesperson Darrin Bull says this is very welcome news for the ADHD community who take medication.

“We have advocated for removing the barriers for our community to access the medication they need for much of the last decade.

"The changes announced today will have a significant impact for our community, helping to ensure they have continuity of care through improved access to medication. In addition, these changes will benefit more than just those with ADHD because tens of thousands of psychiatrist and paediatrician appointments will now be freed up that were being used for special authority renewals," says Bull.

Decision to fund lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse) for the treatment of ADHD

Decision to remove the renewal criteria for stimulant treatments

