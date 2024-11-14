Win With Turmeric Golden Paste

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thursday, 14 November 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

To thank all our wonderful customers for their support during 2024, for the heartwarming messages we’ve received and because of the great response to last year's promotion, we’d like to offer this great prize again to one lucky winner.

To enter, please email your contact details and the answer to win@goldenturmeric.co.nz ,OR, you can also enter through messenger from our Facebook page

Q: Following Dr Doug in preparing turmeric as a powerful natural health supplement to deliver bioavailability, that is, absorption and retention in the body, for true health benefits, the organic turmeric with +5.1% curcumin in Turmeric Golden Paste is cooked with water and then combined with a premium healthy fat and what other essential ingredient?

Clue: Answer can be found in the blog There's More to the Healing Power of Turmeric

It would also be excellent and hugely appreciated if anyone wishes to leave us a Google Review from this direct link

Best of luck to the winner of the prize which will also make a healthy Christmas present add-in.

Again, thanks so much for all your support and to health and wellness, the natural way!

The Golden Turmeric Team.

Terms & Conditions: Entries are open to all Golden Turmeric customers between 12 November 2024 and 15 December 2024/ Competition will not be used for ‘data mining’ and entrant data will not be retained/ The prize will draw randomly at Golden Turmeric Limited/ The winner will be notified by 17 December 2024 and emailed a Golden Turmeric Voucher to claim 12 x 200g Pouches/ The winner will be announced on a newsletter and on Facebook/ The winner agrees their first name and city, town or country in which they live can be posted on social media, Golden Turmeric’s website and in a newsletter/ The price cannot be transferred for other goods or redeemed for cash/ Employees, agents or partners of Golden Turmeric or their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

