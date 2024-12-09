New Local Alcohol Policy Paves The Way For A Safer, Healthier Tāmaki Makaurau

Hāpai Te Hauora welcomes the second stage of Auckland’s new local alcohol policy, which comes into effect today. The policy is a crucial step toward reducing alcohol-related harm across the Auckland region and supports ongoing efforts to create healthy environments which allow whānau and hapori to flourish.

From today, changes to local alcohol sales will begin, reducing the hours alcohol can be sold at off-licenses and on-licenses across Auckland. The policy responds directly to the concerns raised by community, who have long advocated for more control over alcohol accessibility in our neighbourhoods.

The new alcohol policy in Auckland sets the following changes:

Off-licences (e.g., bottle shops, supermarkets): Alcohol sales now stop at 9pm.

Bars and restaurants: Can sell alcohol until 4am in the city centre and 3am outside the city centre, subject to District Licensing Committee approval.

Sports clubs and RSAs: Can sell alcohol until 1am if already permitted.

Special licences: Trading hours for festivals and events remain unchanged and are assessed individually by the District Licensing Committee.

Alcohol-related harm is a public health crisis. Longstanding evidence shows that increased availability and accessibility of alcohol leads to increased incidence of alcohol-related harm. "The journey towards the implementation of this policy reflects a near decade of unwavering commitment from community, demonstrating the significant challenges faced when tackling powerful industries," says Jessikha Leatham-Vlasic, Māori Public Health Manager.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Reducing alcohol availability is a proven strategy to reduce alcohol-related harm. By restricting purchase hours, we can reduce excessive alcohol-consumption and associated risks that have, for far too long, harmed our whānau and hapori.

With 32% more alcohol outlets in neighbourhoods with a higher proportion of Māori residents, the introduction of this policy is a significant win for public health and represents a positive step towards health equity for whānau Māori. Hāpai Te Hauora remains committed to supporting the ongoing implementation of this policy and advocating for further reforms to ensure the long-term health and safety of our hapori.

While we celebrate this positive step towards reducing alcohol-related harm, we must not forget that alcohol remains the most harmful drug in Aotearoa causing inequitable harms for Māori. Knowing this, Hāpai continues to advocate for a reduction in alcohol outlet density within our communities, raising education and awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), a complete ban on alcohol advertising, and more opportunities for whānau to connect, learn, and heal from the intergenerational trauma associated with alcohol use and abuse.

