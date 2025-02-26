Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Health Warning Lifted At Church Bay/Kaioruru

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has lifted its health warning at Church Bay/Kaioruru.

The latest water testing result shows that faecal bacteria levels in Church Bay/Kaioruru are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 20/02/2025 has been removed with the water at Church Bay/Kaioruru suitable for recreational use.

Dr Claire Salter, Public Health Medicine Specialist for the National Public Health Service says, “rainfall in the area last week was the likely cause of the high levels of faecal bacteria”.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Church Bay/Kaioruru who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination”, Dr Salter says.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming, because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

