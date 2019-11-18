Campaign launched to Fix the Airport Flyer

18 November 2019

Campaign launched to Fix the Airport Flyer

MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop has today launched a new campaign to “Fix the Flyer”, calling on the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GRWC), NZ Bus and Wellington Airport to work together to fix the Airport Flyer service from the Hutt to Wellington Airport.

“The Airport Flyer service is an important service for the Hutt, with buses running directly through the airport through Wellington City, but in recent months I’ve had many complaints to my office about the standard of the service. The Flyer no longer appears on the Metlink website, or on the real-time information boards, so people turning up to the bus stop have no idea how far away the bus is.

“The reliability of the service has also deteriorated. I’ve had lots of stories of people having to jump into expensive taxis from the Hutt to get to the airport because they’re worried about missing their flight when the bus doesn’t show up. On top of this, the service no longer accepts Snapper – only credit cards and cash.

“The Flyer was a service the Hutt was proud of and it can be again. I’m calling on the GWRC, NZ Bus and the Airport to work together with me to “Fix the Flyer.” With the current contract for the Flyer coming to an end next year, and a new Regional Council just elected, now is the time for action.

“It’s simple. The Flyer should be on the real-time information boards, accept Snapper, and be reliable.”

“People can sign-up to show support for fixing the Flyer at www.fixtheflyer.co.nz. The more signatures, the better. It’s time to Fix the Flyer!”



© Scoop Media

