21 November 2019

Telling businesses to be confident doesn’t cut it

Simply telling businesses to be confident isn’t going to turn around their declining optimism, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“The Prime Minister has today warned businesses about talking themselves ‘into a funk’, especially when the economy is, according to her, in ‘good heart’.

“Simply telling businesses to be confident doesn’t cut it. All the Prime Minister is trying to do is brush these very real concerns businesses are feeling under the rug.

“This Government is driving down business confidence by adding costs, creating uncertainty, making a hash of key projects like KiwiBuild, as well as overseeing a looming infrastructure crisis.

“Instead of falling back on excuses like ‘global headwinds’, the Government needs to start delivering for businesses.

“The effects of low business confidence is flowing into our weakening labour market, with job growth stalling under this Government’s mismanagement of the economy.

“If National is elected in 2020 we’ll stop the excuses and get on with implementing our positive economic plan to restore business confidence and revive the economy.”

