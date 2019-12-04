Parliament

Bill to empower urban development projects

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 1:22 pm
Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Urban Development

MP for Te Atatū


New legislation to transform our urban areas and create sustainable, inclusive and thriving communities was today introduced to Parliament, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said.

[CORRECTION, 1.30PM: This Bill will now be introduced to Parliament tomorrow.]

“The Urban Development Bill gives Kāinga Ora-Homes and Communities the tools it needs to partner with councils, communities, mana whenua and private developers to build much-needed homes and infrastructure at pace and scale.

“Our Government wants to create thriving and diverse new communities which have a mix of state, affordable and market housing, good transport connections and great shared open spaces and parks. These will be places where people love to live, work and play.

“Our cities are struggling. Kāinga Ora’s mandate to lead large-scale urban development projects will allow us to build the homes people desperately need using quality intensification. This is part of our Government’s wider plan to create high performing cities, alongside measures to free up planning rules, find innovative ways to finance infrastructure and ramp up the government’s own building programme.

“Large-scale urban developments are often too complex for the private sector to do on their own. By giving Kāinga Ora the powers to be a one stop shop, the agency can reduce their risks and set up investors, and private sector designers and builders, to build great communities.

“The Bill contains safeguards to make sure the benefits of development are balanced against environmental, cultural and heritage considerations. It also recognises the aspirations of Māori in urban development; as potential development partners, as people significantly impacted by historic and current pressures in housing, and through their connections with the land and other natural resources.

“Kāinga Ora will be required to seek the views of key stakeholders in the initial project assessment, and consult the public on the details of the development plan,” Phil Twyford said.

For more information on the Urban Development Bill visit the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development website: https://www.hud.govt.nz/urban-development/


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

