Parliament: Oral Questions - 5 December 2019

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 11:39 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 5 December 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: What recent announcements has he seen on the retail fuel market?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he concerned that the Treasury considers it is likely we will see “overall New Zealand GDP growth fall below Budget forecasts”, and what domestic policy decisions, if any, are behind this slower growth?

4. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on New Zealand’s economy and financial system?

5. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How many times did he receive documents relating to N.Z. Future Forest Products Ltd before he declared a conflict of interest with the Cabinet Office on 14 October, and does he stand by his statement, “I became aware of this formal application on 14 October”?

6. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Justice: Does he intend to further amend the Electoral Act 1993 to make it unlawful for a political party to accept a $150,000 donation from a New Zealand-registered company owned entirely by a foreign shareholder in China; if not, why not?

7. DARROCH BALL to the Minister of Defence: What recent announcements has he made regarding infrastructure at Ohakea air base?

8. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he have confidence in New Zealand Police’s ability to keep personal and confidential information of firearm owners secure?

9. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Does he have confidence in Immigration New Zealand’s ability to process visas in a timeframe that prevents people from being in New Zealand unlawfully?

10. Hon CLARE CURRAN to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen on the Government’s investment for 2,050 State schools so that they can upgrade their classrooms and other property over the next 24 months?

11. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Local Government: Does she stand by all her statements and policies?

12. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she stand by the statement in her Cabinet paper, Just Transitions: Report back and next steps, which says, regarding the people of Taranaki, “There has also been an ongoing need to manage stakeholder expectations around how much resource and funding the Government will bring to a partnership”?

