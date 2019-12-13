PM congratulates Boris Johnson on election victory

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister





13 December 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



PM congratulates Boris Johnson on election victory

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.

“New Zealand and the United Kingdom are close friends and despite our distance we are strongly connected by our history and people,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Johnson on a wide range of issues as he looks to progress Brexit. I have texted Prime Minister Johnson and offered him my congratulations.

“I know that Prime Minister Johnson has an affinity with New Zealand having travelled here previously.

“We already share a commitment to launch negotiations towards a comprehensive and high quality free trade deal once the UK leaves the EU – something we discussed at the UN Leaders’ Week in New York earlier this year.

“Our many other common interests position us well to work together globally, including in the Pacific region and on climate change,” Jacinda Ardern said.





