Puhinui to Auckland Airport in 10 minutes

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister for Transport
MP for Te Atatū
21 January 2020

Aucklanders are another step closer to getting rapid transit to the airport, with the start of construction to upgrade State Highway 20B to the airport, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

SH20B will be upgraded with additional lanes in each direction, dedicated to bus and high-occupancy vehicles between Pukaki Creek Bridge and SH20, to allow a new 10-minute bus services between the airport and Puhinui Station.

Phil Twyford says the Government understands Aucklanders need better transport, and any Aucklander with access to the rail network will soon have a fast and convenient 10-minute bus connection to the airport.

“One of the first tasks I asked the Transport Agency to take on when we came to Government was to provide rapid public transport from Puhinui Station to the airport.

“Work to upgrade the Puhinui rail and bus interchange started in September and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“Once complete, these upgrades will help free up the roads and ease congestion by giving people a real alternative to driving to the airport.

“Getting Auckland moving is a long term challenge we are tackling with our $29 billion transport package with Auckland Council,” Phil Twyford said.

Other SH20B improvements include new intersections at Campana Road and Manukau Memorial Gardens, median barriers and improved lighting on SH20B to improve safety, and a walking and cycling path along the route.

SH20B is one of two main routes to Auckland International Airport with more than 30,000 vehicles per day. The total project cost is $70 million and the new SH20B lanes are expected to open in 2021.


