Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Ambassador To Chair WTO General Council

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ambassador David Walker has been appointed to chair the WTO General Council.

It is the first time a New Zealander has chaired the General Council, which is the highest-level WTO decision-making body in Geneva.

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker welcomed Ambassador Walker’s appointment, which comes at a critical time for the WTO.

“As the WTO faces unprecedented challenges, it’s more important than ever that we use our seat at the table to speak clearly on the benefits of open and active trade.

“Ambassador Walker’s appointment demonstrates the ongoing efforts of New Zealand to support the WTO – the key framework underpinning the international rules-based trading system that has served its membership well over the last quarter century,” David Parker said

“It was a testament to Ambassador Walker’s professionalism and integrity, including as DSB Chair, that he secured the confidence of the WTO’s Membership,” David Parker said.

“The Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference in June in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, is fast approaching. It will be an important opportunity for WTO members to seek meaningful progress in key areas.

“That includes the successful conclusion of fisheries subsidies negotiations, and outcomes on issues like agriculture subsidies, sustainable trade practices, e-commerce and women’s economic empowerment, as well as ongoing efforts on WTO reform and restoring the functioning of the WTO appellate body,” David Parker said.

Ambassador Walker chaired the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) in 2019 and has previously served as Chair of the Committee on Agriculture in Special Session.

His appointment will run for one year. He replaces Ambassador Sunanta Kangvalkulkij of Thailand.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shane Jones As The Liability No-one Needs To Bear Anymore


New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has too many people from New Delhi, Indian students are “ruining” our education system, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just some young whippersnapper from “Ngati Woke”..Spare me. All of this trolling underlines the deadweight that Jones is for New Zealand First, for his parliamentary colleagues, and for the country as a whole... More>>


 

COVID-19 Response: PM's Remarks 02/03/20:

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020 Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19 ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 