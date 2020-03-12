Sincere Condolences After The Death Of Sir Robert Fenwick

New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters expresses his condolences to the family of businessman and environmentalist Sir Rob Fenwick.

“Sir Rob was an outstanding New Zealand leader with a passion for New Zealand’s environment and advocacy for sustainable business practices,” said Mr Peters.

“Sir Rob was a businessman who worked to leave New Zealand better off for future generations. His work with Air New Zealand and Antarctica New Zealand was seriously meritorious.”

“He left an indelible legacy, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

