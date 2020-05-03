Marama Davidson Asks Tāmaki Makaurau For Your Party Vote And Your Electorate Vote.

Today Marama Davidson confirmed that she is asking for both Party and electorate vote in Tāmaki Makaurau at this year’s General Election.

“I am very happy to announce that I will actively seek the electorate vote in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Tāmaki Makaurau needs a champion in Parliament who will unapologetically fight for tangata whenua rights, for the wellbeing of Papatūānuku, and to end poverty and inequality.

“Tāmaki Makaurau is where my family and I have chosen to make our home. When our communities in this city do well, it is good for communities throughout Aotearoa. This city is so vitally important, it deserves political cooperation, and competition, that brings out the best in everyone.

“I raise the voices of tangata whenua in the halls of power every day. I have stood with mothers who need support not to be separated from their children. I have stood in solidarity with indigenous climate leaders. I have stood on the whenua at Ihumātao time and time again over the last five years working for a peaceful and just resolution. And I stand with every single person who wants an Aotearoa for the many, not the few.

“The Greens have a strong history of bringing the needs of people and our planet into Parliament. We need more Green MPs like myself so we can walk down the path we’ve laid - the path toward climate and social justice. Preferably, a wide path with a separated bike lane.

“That’s why I am asking the people of Tāmaki Makaurau to vote Green twice. Party Vote Green for the strongest, kindest Government possible, and vote for me, Marama Davidson, to be your electorate MP.

“It is especially important in times of crisis that there is a strong, principled, values-led, uncompromising voice for Māori in Parliament. I am that voice.”

“I am sure everyone in the Party will be excited about this campaign, and will throw their support behind Marama,"James Shaw, Green Party Co-Leader said.

