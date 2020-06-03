Extended terms for the directors of Racing Industry Agency

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister for Racing



Extended terms for the directors of the Racing Industry Transition Agency

Minister for Racing Winston Peters today announced that the terms for the directors of the Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) have been extended to 30 June 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis the transition period has been extended to ensure that the Racing Industry Bill can complete its progress through the House at a time when the current focus on the Covid-19 response is reduced.

“We knew from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis that the racing industry was facing an unparalleled crisis in its history,” Mr Peters said.

“The racing industry is seriously underestimated for its important contribution to our regions and our economy, and getting the reforms right is pivotal to the economic recovery of all of New Zealand.”

This extension will allow the directors to continue contributing to work strengthening the governance and operational settings in the racing industry.

“It is crucial that the directors continue to offer their extensive expertise and experience during this extended transition period to help make the racing industry both more prosperous and sustainable,” Mr Peters said.

“In the long term, when we get all the steps correct, there is no reason why racing in this country cannot be a viable, world class industry,” Mr Peters said.

Each of the directors has extensive industry knowledge and experience. They are Dean McKenzie (Chair), Bill Birnie, Liz Dawson, Kristy McDonald, Anna Stove and Sir Peter Vela.

