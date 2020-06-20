Government Fails To Fix Border

The Government’s rapid reshuffling of leadership has failed to fix its shambolic management of quarantine at our border, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“Stamford Plaza residents were rightfully concerned to find out people were being quarantined at the hotel without their knowledge.

“The mixing between people in quarantine facilities who have arrived at different times and from different parts of the world creates a grave risk that Covid-19 will spread and must stop.

“I have been inundated with messages, both from those in managed isolation and guests and residents of the hotels, concerned that they and their close contacts are being put at risk by the failure to adhere to basic distancing measures.

“These hotels are meant to be a form of Level 4 lockdown while the rest of us are at Level 1. The ‘bubble’ strategy we all stringently followed during lockdown must be in place and followed.

“It’s unbelievable to most New Zealanders that this situation can be allowed to occur. It puts all our efforts over lockdown in jeopardy.

“The Government claimed it had patched up this dire situation. But no one has been held accountable. And nothing seems to have changed.

“Until we have a smart, safe and rigorous management of our border, we won’t be able to open up our economy to the world. That will continue to cost Kiwis their jobs.”

