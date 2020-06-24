Renowned Tourism Asset Protected

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand will receive COVID-19 recovery support as part of the $400 million Tourism Sector Recovery Package aimed at securing jobs and boosting businesses, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

AJ Hackett Bungy will receive $10.2 million of funding. A grant of $5.1 million in the first year, with a loan of up to $5.1 million in the second year, if required, through the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme.

“By supporting AJ Hackett Bungy, we’re protecting a world-famous tourism asset as well as the flow-on benefits that an iconic tourism attraction brings to a local community,” Kelvin Davis said.

“AJ Hackett Bungy has been giving thrill-seekers exhilarating experiences for more than 30 years. With our borders closed to protect us from COVID-19, the downturn in visitor numbers is felt far and wide, not only by the operator but also by other local businesses who cater to visitors through accommodation, hospitality and retail.”

AJ Hackett Bungy will use the funding to retain its highly skilled workforce, in particular the specialist Jumpmaster roles which take three to four years to train.

“We’re committed to the tourism industry’s recovery, which is why our $400 million Tourism Sector Recovery Package is so important,” Kelvin Davis said.

The Strategic Tourism Assets Protections Programme is designed to protect assets in the tourism sector that are nationally or regionally vital to New Zealand’s tourism offerings, are culturally and historically important, and have significant spill over benefits to the region where it is located.

Investment decisions are made by the Tourism Recovery Ministers Group. The group was set up to oversee the industry’s recovery brought on by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 applications for the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme were received by the time applications closed on Thursday 18 June.

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

To be considered strategically important, assets must be:

· Nationally and/or internationally recognised

· Be a key attraction for New Zealand or a region of New Zealand,

· Responsible for significant visitation to the region where it is located and, in its absence, visitation to the region would be significantly diminished, and

· Generate significant spill over benefits to the region where it is located.

