Government Failing To Fulfil Testing Responsibilities
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
It is unacceptable that two weeks after the
Government’s bungles at the border were exposed, there are
still hundreds of potential cases wandering around untested,
National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse
says.
Exactly two weeks after two positive cases got
lost on a road trip to Wellington, there are still 367
people who the Government has failed to contact since
leaving managed isolation.
“The Ministry of Health
has reassured us that their ‘finding services’ are being
used to locate these people. But written questions to the
Minister show that the same services have failed to find
more than half of the 1800 people referred to them between 6
April and 20 May.
“It is unbelievable to most New
Zealanders that these bungles are continuing to occur. The
Government’s incompetence puts all our efforts over
lockdown in jeopardy.
“Until we have our border
under control, we won’t be able to open up our economy to
the world. That will continue to cost Kiwis their
jobs.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>