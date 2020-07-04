Todd Muller - Labour Can’t And Won’t Deliver Anything
Saturday, 4 July 2020, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Jacinda Ardern’s big talk today is yet more empty
promises from a clumsy and incompetent Government, National
Leader Todd Muller said today.
“You cannot believe
anything that this Prime Minister promises will be delivered
except more tax,” Mr Muller said today.
“The Prime
Minister promised three years ago to “let’s do this”
and has delivered so little.
“She promised 100,000
Kiwibuild houses and almost none have been built. She has
stopped more houses being built at Ihumātao than the entire
KiwiBuild project has delivered.
“She promised $1.9
billion for mental health and has delivered just $20 million
to front-line services.
“Most disgracefully, she
made herself Minister for Child Poverty Reduction but has
let it get worse.
“You cannot afford three more
years of Labour, You need a strong National Government to
deliver more jobs, a better economy and a better life for
all of
us.”
