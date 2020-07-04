This Government Can’t Be Trusted With Anything
Saturday, 4 July 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Yet another mistake just goes to prove that this
Government is not fit to manage the Covid-19 recovery,
National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse
says.
“Reports coming in this morning of personal
details being leaked which reveals the identity of New
Zealand’s current active cases, is yet another serious
failing from this incompetent Government.
“This is
unconscionable and unacceptable that those suffering from
the incredibly dangerous virus now have to suffer further
with their private details being leaked.
“The
Government needs to get to the bottom of this, and quickly.
The Ministry of Health have been assuring people since the
beginning of the epidemic in New Zealand that personal
details would remain private, it’s unfathomable that they
couldn’t handle a simple task like
this.
“Something as simple as keeping confidential
information confidential should not be a difficult task, but
if there is anything we have learnt from this shambolic
Government it is that they cannot be trust with
anything.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>