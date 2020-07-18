Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Whau Pathway Extended As Part Of $220m Nationwide Cycleways Investment

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Julie Anne Genter
Associate Minister of Transport

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

The Government will invest $35 million to significantly extend the Te Whau coastal pathway in Auckland as part of a $220 million cycleway package, Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne announced today.

Funding for Te Whau pathway, and broader cycleways package, forms part of the Government’s post-COVID rebuild infrastructure investment to create jobs.

“A lot of New Zealanders want to see the post-COVID rebuild set us on a path to a more sustainable future and safe cycle projects do just that,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“During lockdown we saw many more families and kids out on their bikes, which shows that when our streets feel safe to cycle people want to ride.

Te Whau Pathway. An artists impression from SH16.

“Te Whau pathway will provide a safe walking and cycling route for kids getting to school, for commuters, and for recreation.

“This funding will allow us to extend Te Whau from Olympic Park to Ken Maunder Park, and Laurieston Park to the North Western Cycleway.

The pathway, when complete, will connect the Manukau and Waitemata harbours as well as 33 reserves, sports parks, local schools and the communities of Green Bay, New Lynn, Avondale, Kelston, Glendene and Te Atatū.

“Constructing Te Whau pathway is estimated to create over 100 jobs while the broader cycling package is estimated to create over 1000.

“I want to give special thanks to the many local community groups who’ve campaigned for Te Whau pathway to be built,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Further cycleways around the country that are included in this package will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jazmax te whau.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 