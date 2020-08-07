Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New fund to support housing and construction sector

Friday, 7 August 2020, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods
Minister of Housing


A $350 million Residential Development Response Fund is being established to support the residential construction sector and to minimise the economic impact from COVID-19, the Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced.

“The Residential Development Response Fund will help to progress stalled or at-risk developments that support our broader housing objectives such as ensuring the supply of affordable housing and providing jobs,” Megan Woods said.

Projects will be supported through the sharing of some of the increased COVID-19 related risks, with the fund backing developments through Government underwrites.

“As we saw following the Global Financial Crisis when house building halved between 2008 and 2011, credit can be harder to access in uncertain economic times. We know from talking to the building sector there is a relatively solid pipeline of construction activity until the end the year, but the outlook beyond that is unclear.

“Providing assurance through the fund will ensure developers can keep building homes, and workers employed. It’s estimated the fund will maintain around 15,000 jobs and the building of around 4,000 new homes, that otherwise might not be built because of barriers to developers securing finance.

“The post-GFC economic recovery was slow and difficult, so we are determined to do things differently. The measures I’m announcing today will help avoid a repeat of the worst impacts that the GFC had on jobs and housing. The Infrastructure Reference Group warned in their report of the potential for the fall out from COVID-19 to drag down the rate of new residential construction, particularly due to the reluctance of banks to provide finance over the next year.

The Fund comprises $100 million from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) and $250 million of redirected funding from the KiwiBuild appropriation following last year’s reset. The majority of the funding will be recycled and returned to the Crown over time.

“This new Fund will sit alongside our KiwiBuild programme which is continuing to prioritise a pathway to home ownership for first home buyers. Following engagement with the sector on what’s needed to ensure we continue to deliver affordable housing, we are making further refinements to the KiwiBuild settings. We simply must not lose sight of the importance of opening up home ownership as we recover from COVID-19.

The settings will have more flexibility so that where an eligible buyer has not been found, the programme will allow:
• KiwiBuild homes to be sold to progressive home ownership providers, community housing providers, and if the home is suitable, to Kāinga Ora for public housing.
• Up to 25 per cent (from 15 per cent) of KiwiBuild homes in an underwritten development may be sold on the open market to further incentivise lenders and developers to keep delivering new housing.
In addition, the Government’s Land for Housing programme will be able to further support the development of affordable homes, with a $250 million dollar fiscally-neutral allocation.
The Minister expressed her thanks to sector leaders who have engaged through the Construction Sector Accord with officials and Ministers. Minister Woods said that direct feedback has been critical to shaping the government’s response.

“A productive residential construction sector is critical to New Zealand, and to achieving the Government’s overall wellbeing objectives. The sector is a significant generator of employment and economic activity in its own right. It is also an essential to ensuring all New Zealanders can live in affordable, warm, dry homes within thriving communities,” Megan Woods said.

Note for Editors:
The funding for the Residential Development Response Fund will comprise:
o $100 million from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund
o $250 million of redirected KiwiBuild funding following last year’s reset

The Fund will primarily use underwriting to support the sale of a range of housing types and price points to meet financiers’ presale requirements and support thriving, mixed communities. However, the Fund may also be used to support more direct investment in residential development where appropriate.

Through Budget 2020, the Government committed to delivering an extra 8,000 new public and transitional homes. This will stimulate the residential construction sector, create jobs and reduce the housing shortage. This brings to over 18,000 the number of public homes the Government is delivering by the end of 2024.

Investment in infrastructure such as roading and ‘three waters’ to allow further housing development to take place, is also being made through the Infrastructure Reference Group ‘shovel ready’ process.

KiwiBuild involves the Crown underwriting new homes off the plans in developments led by the private construction sector. The underwrite gives developers the certainty and backing they need to deliver developments that may not otherwise proceed, or at a greater pace than initially planned. In return, an agreed number of underwritten homes are sold to eligible KiwiBuild buyers at more affordable price points.
The Land for Housing Programme involves Crown or private land being acquired for housing and sold to developers, including iwi, on a deferred payment basis in exchange for the delivery of affordable homes and public housing.
Up to date data on the Government’s build programme is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Pike River Recovery: Loader Driven By Russell Smith Recovered


A loader driven by former miner Russell Smith at the time of the Pike River Mine explosion has now been recovered from 1581m up the 2.3km drift access tunnel.
The recovery of the loader went smoothly and to plan. Pike River families were able to witness it being towed to a storage area, Chief Operations Officer Dinghy Pattinson says.
“We reached the loader at the end of last week, and then conducted a very deliberate and exacting forensic examination of the vehicle and operational zone... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 