Principals Should Open Schools To Year 12 & 13

ACT Leader David Seymour is calling on Auckland principals to do the right thing and open their schools to senior high school students.

“Since Auckland went into lockdown I have said that students from years 12 and 13 should be allowed back to school.

“This is a hugely important time for senior students. They’re nearing their crucial end of year exams. If schools follow the rules and practice distancing, there’s no reason why they can’t be there safely.

“The Ministry of Education has now given principals the choice the allow students back. This should be a no-brainer.

“Students did a great job of catching up after the lockdown earlier this year. They have handled a huge amount of stress and pressure and I commend them for that. But we’re at the business end of the year now and they shouldn’t be disadvantaged because some principals don’t want to open the doors.

“We’ve had months to plan for this scenario, so principals should be ready to do the right thing.”

