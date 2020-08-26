ACT Biggest Gainer With Chinese Voters

“New research shows ACT is the biggest gainer among Chinese voters with support up 340 percent on the same time three years ago,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

If the General Election were held tomorrow, 8.8 percent of Chinese New Zealanders would vote for ACT and 6 percent would vote for an ACT candidate.

“This level of support seven weeks out from the General Election is very encouraging.

“It reflects the fact that ACT has led the debate on the health and economic response to Covid-19. We’ve provided constructive criticism where necessary and helpful suggestions where possible.

“ACT’s law and order policies to tackle the gangs, and ideas in education to provide greater choice for parents, are also being welcomed by Chinese voters.

The research also shows that an overwhelming 83.9 percent of Chinese voters back the End of Life Choice Act. Analysis of polling done by Otago University has found that, over 20 years, support for assisted dying has run at 68 percent to 15 percent, with 17 percent undecided.

“It’s encouraging that such a large number of Chinese voters support choice and compassion for terminally ill New Zealanders.”

