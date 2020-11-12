Parliament

Labour Appoints Rob Salmond As General Secretary

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The New Zealand Labour Party has appointed Rob Salmond as its new General Secretary today, says Labour President Claire Szabó.

The appointment comes after a unanimous vote of Labour’s New Zealand Council.

"At a time when Labour is enjoying historic levels of public support, a large and diverse caucus in Parliament, and the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, it is deeply heartening to have attracted a person of Rob Salmond's values and capabilities to join the Party's top leadership team” says Claire Szabó.

"In making this appointment, the New Zealand Council were clear and ambitious in their aims. We sought a candidate with unquestioned technical skill in all aspects of management. Someone with a well-honed political radar to guide the Party through inevitable twists and turns. A strategist with their eye focused firmly on the future. And a leader whose Labour values will continuously shape Party culture into a safe and welcoming space for all.

"Through a rigorous and extensive interview process that included New Zealand Councillors, staff and members of caucus, Rob showed himself unequivocally to be such a person.

"Rob brings to the role a long history of supporting Labour, including roles in the Prime Minister's Office, as a senior consultant, as Director of the Labour Leader's Office, and as Acting General Secretary. His achievements in helping to modernise and professionalise Labour's campaigns are manifold. His highly regarded senior management experience is backed up by a PhD in Political Science (UCLA), numerous publications and awards.

"While Rob's intellectual capacity is unquestioned, it was ultimately the confidence in his values and leadership among a broad cross-section of the Party that clinched him as the right candidate for the role. His demonstrated commitment and proven ability to grow diversity among his teams is well noted, and was of importance during the selection process. Rob is known for his care in supporting colleagues in all the teams he has been part of. Staff described Rob as 'a visionary and a team player', 'a great listener', and someone with 'incredible insight and knowledge’” says Claire Szabó.

