Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Learning Support Coordinators A Success

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

“Up to 300,000 children with diverse learning needs are getting better support to learn, with the first tranche of Learning Support Coordinators (LSCs) off to a strong start”, says Associate Minister of Education, Jan Tinetti.

“It’s now been just over a year since the first LSCs started work in 1,052 individual schools and kura around the country, grouped in 124 clusters, serving 300,000 ākonga.

“The evaluation report I’m releasing today shows great results so far - it’s clear that LSCs are doing excellent work to assist the one in five students who need some level of additional support for their learning.

“We’re seeing positive benefits for teachers, students and whānau, and this evaluation means we can continuously improve the LSC role and fine-tune how we assist students with diverse learning needs.

Introducing the first tranche of 623 LSCs is one of the six strategic priorities to make the greatest difference for children and their learning in the Learning Support Action Plan 2019-25. It supports the Government’s commitment to ensure children have access to the tools and professionals they need for their learning.

“The first tranche of LSCs are adding much needed capacity and capability within their schools, kura, and across communities - we have consistently heard that parents, educators and whānau place a high priority on having a dedicated learning support role in schools, and the evaluation shows how important the team approach in learning support is.

“The findings show LSCs are proving effective in working with whānau as a ‘bridge’ between home and school. They coordinate a team of school leaders, teachers in the classroom, whānau and other learning support staff to better assist ākonga with learning support needs.

“Educators have been asking for extra resource for some time to better support learners who may not have received the help they have needed before – such as neuro-diverse needs such as dyslexia, those with more moderate needs, or those who are gifted.”

“We are deliberately taking a phased approach to rolling out coordinators across all schools. We’ve inherited a significant teacher shortage, and planning for the second phase will be worked through as a clearer picture of medium and long term workforce needs emerges.

“As the Learning Support Action Plan continues, I am confident we will see continued progress towards better learning outcomes for all children and young people, particularly those who have additional learning support needs.

The $217 million over four years to fund 623 LSCs came from Budget 2019, and forms part of the $1.1B of new money invested directly into learning support initiatives since Budget 2017 to Budget 2020.

"That is a huge investment into supporting both our kids and our teachers and will help build a strong foundation for the future success of our tamariki, and for our country,” Jan Tinetti said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 