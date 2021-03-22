Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

O’Connor’s ‘cocky’ Comments On Tourism Appalling

Monday, 22 March 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Senior Labour Government Minister Damien O’Connor’s comments about the tourism sector are appalling and offensive, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Mr O’Connor said Covid-19 had taught the tourism sector to ‘not be so cocky’.

“His comments are tone deaf and out of touch with the devastation that’s taking place in tourism under his Government’s watch. They are reflective of a Government that’s sitting by as hardworking Kiwis and their businesses go to the wall.

“This week more Kiwis will be forced to lay off their staff and close their businesses. They are not cocky.

“Tourism was our largest export earner and employed more than 400,000 people. Hardworking Kiwis have borrowed against their houses and poured their life savings into keeping their businesses afloat.

“They need a Government that will support them until visitors return. Instead what they’ve got is their own Tourism Minister telling them to close up and another senior Minister that they were cocky.

“Australia has worked out tourism is worth saving. They’ve offered extra support to their sector including half price flights to boost local tourism and they welcomed Kiwis to their shores in October last year.

“Meanwhile our Government is being dragged towards a trans-Tasman bubble, but its lack of urgency will mean it’ll come too late for many.

“Tourism needs a real plan and urgent action now, not repeated criticism from the Government.

“These are Kiwis who are losing their businesses and livelihoods, they deserve better.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 