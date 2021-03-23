Poroporoaki: Annie Aranui
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
E kore au e ngaro, he kākano i ruia mai i
Rangiātea.
I shall never be lost, I am a seed sown
from Rangiātea
Annie Aranui was a servant to the
people and her selfless dedication to Tairāwhiti and the
Hawke’s Bay community will be sorely missed, Minister for
Māori Development Willie Jackson says.
Annie’s
ability to breakdown social barriers meant she was able to
get various agencies to work together for the betterment of
whānau, hāpū and iwi, in her role as Ministry of Social
Development Regional Commissioner.
“I was saddened
to hear the news that Annie has passed away. Over the last
three years I had the pleasure of working with Annie on the
east coast as the Minister of Employment. Annie accompanied
me on many of the visits I made to Tairāwhiti and she was
always welcoming and the consummate
professional.
“What shone through was her love for
her people and her community and it was clear that she was
dedicated to making the coast a better place through her
mahi and I really respect her for that,” Willie Jackson
says.
I send my aroha to her whānau for their loss
and thank them for sharing her with all of us. We are all
the poorer for her passing but richer for all that she
brought into the lives of everyone she had contact
with.
Maringi noa ngā roimata i te matenga o Annie
Aranui, kua karangahia e Hinenui-te-pō. Moe mai rā e te
māreikura. Piki atu ki te ārai poutama, ki waeanganui I o
tīpuna, okioki
ai.
