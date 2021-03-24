Tasmania The Latest To Progress Human Rights

“I’m so pleased to welcome another Australian state passing voluntary assisted dying legislation, with last night’s victory for the new law in the Tasmanian Parliament,” says ACT Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Voluntary assisted dying is now legal in Victoria, Western Australia, and Tasmania.

“With Queensland and New South Wales currently debating bills, it is possible that assisted dying will be legal in New Zealand as well as every Australian State by the end of the year.

“I’m proud as a New Zealander that we have been at the forefront of this human rights progress.

“I say to New Zealanders and the medical profession in New Zealand, giving compassion and choice to those suffering at the end of their life is a right and proper thing for our civilised society to do.

“New Zealand’s End of Life Choice Act comes into Force on 6 November, with the Minister of Health working hard to make sure all the practical measures are in place to make the choice real.”

