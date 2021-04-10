Statement From The NZ Opposition On Prince Phillip

“On behalf of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in New Zealand, I offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family following the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His dedication to the people of the Commonwealth through many decades of service and charitable endeavours was truly impressive.

“His legacy will live on for many more decades to come.”

