Statement From The NZ Opposition On Prince Phillip
Saturday, 10 April 2021, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
“On behalf of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in New
Zealand, I offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and
the Royal Family following the death of His Royal Highness
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His dedication to
the people of the Commonwealth through many decades of
service and charitable endeavours was truly
impressive.
“His legacy will live on for many more
decades to
come.”
