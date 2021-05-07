Launching Petition Calling For Labour To Reverse Public Sector Wage Suppression On Our Nurses, Teachers, DOC Workers

The Green Party has launched a petition calling on Labour to reverse its decision to suppress the wages of public servants like nurses, teachers, and DOC workers earning between $60,000 and $100,000.

On Wednesday the Government announced that for the next three years those earning between $60,000 and $100,000 would have their wages suppressed, with only special circumstances for any increase. Those earning over $100,000 would have their wages frozen, whilst those on under $60,000 will be prioritised for pay increases.

“Our public sector workers helped keep us safe, taught our kids, and protected our natural spaces all whilst in the middle of a global pandemic”, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today.

“They deserve our thanks, not suppressed, stagnating wages, particularly as the cost of living increases.

“We totally support prioritising wage increases for people earning under $60,000, but we do not need to rob Peter to pay Paul. We know that the Government’s coffers are in better shape than expected, alternatively we could further tax the rich with a Wealth Tax. Nurses, teachers and other essential workers shouldn’t, and can’t, bear the brunt of the Government’s fiscal decisions.

“We also have concerns that this will force our specialists overseas, like our doctors.

“Labour’s economic approach says its fine for a house to earn tens of thousands of dollars more every year, but not nurses, teachers, or social workers.

“Our conversations with working people and the Public Service Association have shown us that there is massive hurt and disappointment about this decision. We know in fact this sector needs more funding and support to deliver the services that New Zealanders deserve.

“Historically, Labour stood with our public service workers who keep our country ticking over. We are hoping with our petition and pleas from working people and communities that they’ll reverse their decision.”

