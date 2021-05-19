Police Can’t Be Trusted With Firearms Register
Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“A privacy breach of dozens of people applying for
firearms licences shows exactly why a firearms register is a
terrible idea and why ACT has opposed it from the start,”
says ACT’s Fair Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole
McKee.
“A gun register, if leaked, will become a
steal-to-order list for gangs and criminals.
“The
Government must abandon its attempt to register every
firearm in the country. Centralising this information within
an agency which has shown time and again that it cannot be
trusted to manage it, cannot be allowed to
proceed.
“Firearms licencing delays are out of
control with more a thousand people waiting 12 months of
longer to get their licences approved.
“The
Government promised last term to introduce an Independent
Firearms Authority but this hasn’t happened. This should
now be a priority for Government.
“It’s clear the
Police are just not up to the task. If privacy breaches keep
happening then New Zealanders will be less
safe.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General
The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>