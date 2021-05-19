Breakthrough On Laura Fergusson Trust
Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Laura Fergusson Trust which provides critical
services to young disabled people has broken its silence and
agreed to meet with the Minister of Health,” says ACT
Leader and Epsom MP David Seymour.
“This is
fantastic news which follows my questions to the Health
Minister in Parliament yesterday and a rally I organised
with the community on Sunday.
“The Minister told me
in Parliament yesterday that he is happy to meet with the
Trust and all options are on the table.
“I encourage
the Trust Board to go to that meeting armed with requests
for what they need to make the organisation
sustainable.
“This is ultimately about young people
with disabilities having access to the care and treatment
they need in a custom built facility so they don’t have to
go to rest home.
“I encourage the Board of the Trust
and the Ministry to focus on the young people who need these
services.”
