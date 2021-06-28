Parliament

Government Adopts ACT Policy Six Months Late

Monday, 28 June 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It’s mandatory for businesses to display QR codes, but not for people to scan them. Only the Ardern Government could continue this madness,” says ACT Leader David Seymour

“ACT has supported compulsory scanning since January, but the Government is so complacent on COVID it’s sometimes hard to tell if there’s a global crisis on.

Our plan, COVID 2.0, said in March: ‘Require QR code scanning or other form of easy contact tracing check ins to bolster the contact tracing efforts. This followed my first call for this on January 12.

“We have long said that the Government needs to do more to increase scanning use. On June 19 there were 415,000 scans, which was probably only 100,000 people using it four times a day each

“Fewer than three percent of adult New Zealander were using it, yet the Government did nothing.

“As usual, they are reactive to a mistake, responding to the latest crisis rather than preparing for the next one.

“The Government hasn’t advanced anything this year, contract tracing is still not up to scratch and we saw a mess in Wellington last week when testing needed to be ramped up.

“There are plenty of other ideas in our COVID 2.0 plan, I implore Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins to have a read and adopt more of our plans so we can be more proactive instead of reacting when things go wrong."

A full list of 15 policy proposals are available to the Government, free of charge from ACT here: https://www.act.org.nz/covid-response

Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


