Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Incompetence Over Saliva Testing

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s sheer incompetence on rolling out saliva testing is staggering, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“In September last year the Government’s expert advisors told it to introduce saliva testing as soon as possible. Saliva testing is still a form of PCR testing, but the samples are far easier to obtain and it’s kinder that the nasal swabs on those who have regular tests.

“But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed he still doesn’t have a timeline for a nationwide roll out of saliva testing, nine months on from the first recommendation.

“There have been just 386 saliva tests carried out as part of the voluntary scheme adopted in January. Experts say saliva tests has a similar accuracy rate to nasal swabs, and frequent testing would increase our security against Covid-19 at the border.

“It’s clear from leaked emails that border workers desperately want saliva testing and have said as much to the Ministry of Health multiple times, but it’s the Government who is once again been dragging the chain.

“When questioned about his Government’s slowness to act Chris Hipkins threw his own officials under the bus, saying he’d be following up with them.

“But it’s been nine months since the recommendation to introduce saliva testing, it’s time for the Minister to get on with the job and roll out saliva testing nationwide.

“Our border workers deserve better, they’re working incredibly hard to keep all of New Zealand safe from Covid-19, we should be giving them all the tools they need to do their job.

“This was a no-brainer back in September, it’s staggering the Government still hasn’t got its act together.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 