Bishop Welcomes SH2 Safety Progress

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop is welcoming yesterday’s update from NZTA about improving safety on SH2 between Belmont and Melling, particularly around Grounsell Crescent.

“For the last few years I have worked with local residents and the Residents’ Association to advocate for safety improvements on this dangerous section of State Highway 2,” Mr Bishop says.

“Yesterday NZTA indicated to me that safety improvements are coming as part of the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme, including median barriers, intersection speed zones and raised safety platforms. There will also be pedestrian crossing improvements to increase safety at Grounsell Crescent.

“While this is good progress, it is disappointing that SH2 speed limit review has been delayed. It was meant to start in the first half of the year but we’re now at the end of July and no headway has been made.

“The delay is frustrating as there is a wide variety of views on the appropriate speed limit for this congested part of SH2. Improvements at Melling will help but they are still years away. The community deserves a chance to have a say sooner rather than later.

“NZTA has indicated they are working on ‘refining’ a package of options for improvements around Grounsell Crescent – my view is that they should be involving the community at the start of the process, not at the end of it.

“I will be pushing NZTA to hold a community meeting to engage with residents as well as the Hutt Council, which is responsible for the local roads in Belmont.

“The local Belmont community has a range of good ideas for safety in the area that they’re keen to discuss with NZTA – they need to come to the party.

“In the coming weeks I will also be following up with NZTA around timeframes and funding envelopes for the planned safety improvements.”

© Scoop Media

