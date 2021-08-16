Govt Must Make Arrangements For SailGP To Go Ahead

It’s
very disappointing that the first SailGP event to be held in
New Zealand has been jeopardised due to a lack of space in
MIQ, National List MP based in Christchurch Gerry Brownlee
says.
“This is the first time the SailGP was to take
place in New Zealand, with Christchurch hosting the
competition.
“I understand SailGP was willing to
comply with all MIQ requirements but the Government
couldn’t find the space. It shouldn’t be beyond the
Government and Council’s ability to come up with a
solution to allow the teams to quarantine so that the event
can go ahead.
“There are five Labour MPs and two
Cabinet Ministers based in Christchurch. They should be
lobbying hard to come up with alternative requirements so
that the competition can go ahead in Christchurch
safely.
“It’s my understanding that ratepayers
have stumped up to $1 million to get the event to
Christchurch, that money will be lost if the competition
doesn’t go
ahead.”
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>
Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>
The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>
The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>
Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>
Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>