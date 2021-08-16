Govt Must Make Arrangements For SailGP To Go Ahead

It’s very disappointing that the first SailGP event to be held in New Zealand has been jeopardised due to a lack of space in MIQ, National List MP based in Christchurch Gerry Brownlee says.

“This is the first time the SailGP was to take place in New Zealand, with Christchurch hosting the competition.

“I understand SailGP was willing to comply with all MIQ requirements but the Government couldn’t find the space. It shouldn’t be beyond the Government and Council’s ability to come up with a solution to allow the teams to quarantine so that the event can go ahead.

“There are five Labour MPs and two Cabinet Ministers based in Christchurch. They should be lobbying hard to come up with alternative requirements so that the competition can go ahead in Christchurch safely.

“It’s my understanding that ratepayers have stumped up to $1 million to get the event to Christchurch, that money will be lost if the competition doesn’t go ahead.”

© Scoop Media

