Govt Delivers Early Funding For Youth Mental Health

Sunday, 29 August 2021, 1:30 pm
Due to the current Delta outbreak the Government has brought forward a $1 million fund aimed at community-led projects to support youth mental health in Auckland and Northland, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today.

“We have learned from previous lockdowns that they are particularly challenging for young people and that the greatest need for support for young people in Aoteroa kicks in around two weeks in,” Andrew Little said.

“They can experience higher levels of distress when taken out of normal learning environments and may be in a situations that include transient housing and employment.

“This is why we have moved quickly to make funding available for community-led initiatives that focus on supporting mental resilience and wellbeing when youth need it most. Mental health is an important part of the Government’s response to Covid and vital in laying the foundations for a better future for New Zealand.

“The Youth Mental Wellbeing Fund is for grassroots initiatives and we’ll be prioritising initiatives that include a focus on young people in Auckland and Northland.

“Investing in these community-led initiatives means support is tailored to the people that need it, that services are easily accessed and they are available as soon as possible.

“Applications for the Fund open tomorrow and we expect to release the funding within the coming weeks,” Andrew Little said.

Covid-19: NZ south of Auckland to shift to level 3 at midnight Tuesday


All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks, the prime minister has confirmed. Auckland and Northland will remain at level 4, with decisions on that to be considered on Monday... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

