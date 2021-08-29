Govt Delivers Early Funding For Youth Mental Health

Due to the current Delta outbreak the Government has brought forward a $1 million fund aimed at community-led projects to support youth mental health in Auckland and Northland, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today.

“We have learned from previous lockdowns that they are particularly challenging for young people and that the greatest need for support for young people in Aoteroa kicks in around two weeks in,” Andrew Little said.

“They can experience higher levels of distress when taken out of normal learning environments and may be in a situations that include transient housing and employment.

“This is why we have moved quickly to make funding available for community-led initiatives that focus on supporting mental resilience and wellbeing when youth need it most. Mental health is an important part of the Government’s response to Covid and vital in laying the foundations for a better future for New Zealand.

“The Youth Mental Wellbeing Fund is for grassroots initiatives and we’ll be prioritising initiatives that include a focus on young people in Auckland and Northland.

“Investing in these community-led initiatives means support is tailored to the people that need it, that services are easily accessed and they are available as soon as possible.

“Applications for the Fund open tomorrow and we expect to release the funding within the coming weeks,” Andrew Little said.

