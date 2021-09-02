Te Pāti Māori applaud increased funds into Whānau Ora

The Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare today announced a $23 million boost in funding to Whānau Ora.

“We are pleased that the Minister has heeded the call from our people, and we acknowledge the fierce advocacy by Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies that has resulted in this funding increase” says Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi.

“Our Māori providers have continued to provide outstanding services, not only to Māori but to everyone, the announcement today is a timely recognition of that.

This is a great start but we have a long way to go. Whānau Ora requires the resource to match its success. As one of the most highest performing portfolios in this government, we should only expect greater resource to come” says Waititi.

“It’s a bittersweet situation. On the one hand we are so pleased that our providers will get the reprieve they desperately need to carry out the amazing work they are already doing for our people, but on the other hand, it feels like it takes our people to be in crisis for the Government to listen” says Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

“We could have avoided having such low Māori vaccination rates in the first place by appropriately funding our Whānau Ora and Māori providers earlier.

“We will continue to put pressure on this Government until such time as Whānau Ora providers, Māori and Iwi providers are given the resource they deserve” says Ngarewa-Packer.

