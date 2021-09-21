ACT Challenges Minister To Walk Outside
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is today calling on Immigration Minister
Kris Faafoi to walk just a few hundred metres and have the
courtesy to listen to the brave Afghan interpreters
currently outside Parliament,” says ACT’s Immigration
spokesperson Dr James McDowall.
“These people were
brave enough to protect us in Afghanistan, will the Minister
be brave enough to walk outside and listen to
them?
“This is meant to be the Government of
kindness. Does he think this is kind?
“These people
are desperately seeking their siblings to be given visas to
live in New Zealand and haven’t even received a reply from
any Government Minister. What happened to whanau whanau
brother?
“The people currently outside will return
to Parliament every day until a Minister has the courtesy to
speak with them. It’s time to do the right thing and walk
just a few hundred metres and show respect to the people who
have done so much for New
Zealand.”
