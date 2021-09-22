Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Human Cost Of No Response

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 11:00 am
Opinion: Barbara Kuriger

The Prime Minister’s ‘Be Kind’ message is obviously struggling to get past Wellington’s 50k boundary and out to Rural New Zealand.

You can tell because, if there was any response from her or her ministers to the concerns Rural NZ has, I’d know. To date, the tally is 0.

As both a farmer and National’s Agriculture spokesperson I find it deplorable.

The heavy-handed approach the Government has adopted in trying to reach unrealistic, impractical targets for water, climate change, zero carbon, emissions and land use, to name but a few, has placed enormous pressure on the farming sector.

It is affecting a huge proportion of NZ’s population, as 15% or 750,000 people, live in Rural NZ.

We were a country which used to pride itself on common sense and use it as our approach to virtually everything.

So it shouldn’t be too hard for the Government to apply some of these traits in daily deliberations and decision-making.

Yet here we are … left wanting.

Farmers just want to get up in the morning, put on their gumboots and do what’s practical.

As we come to the end of huge days calving and lambing, thanks in part to a lack of RSE staff to fill the thousands of jobs available, the focus is now on cropping, silage, AB start dates, docking, shearing and getting the bulls out before Christmas.

But on top of this hefty workload are very weighty administration and red tape concerns, from proposed and implemented, regulations and policies.

Farmers are very amenable to changes for the betterment of their land and animals. 
But so much has been coming at them all at once, the pressure is immense.

They are continually having to debate rules from above, which don’t work from the ground up, or have them in control.

To make matters worse, and despite all farmers do to improve, they have the soul-destroying feeling it’s never enough and are constantly getting the message that they are bad.

There are great stories out there in our rural and local media about what farmers are doing.

The stories hitting the 6pm news are the small minority of bad ones, and this gives farmers the view that the whole of New Zealand is against them, when in fact they’re not.

This is unacceptable in a world where ‘mental health’ and the effects, are discussed daily in public forums.

We wouldn’t get away with talking about any other part of society like the talk about farmers.

We have had many, across the age range and the country, who have decided not being around is the only option. And it’s here that the purpose of this editorial really lies.

It is to thank people like Whatever with Wiggy founder Craig Wiggins, The Resilient Farmer author and founder Doug Avery, Rural Support Trust members, Elle Perriam’s Will to Live Charity Trust, along with the many others are focusing on the wellbeing of farmers.

When farmers are well, they are so much more effective, as are we all.

Isolation, not sharing concerns, workloads and pressure can be just as debilitating as the current Government.

If you haven’t heard about it, take a look at Wiggy’s new Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate campaign via his Facebook page — Whatever with Wiggy.

Will to Live has also introduced a new initiative, RuralChange.

As suicide in rural regions is higher than in any other demographic, Will to Live is speeding up the process to get farmers the help they need immediately, via funded private counselling/psychologist sessions, rather than having to wait on the nation’s health system.

Farmer numbers taking up this option are already in the double digits.

For more information, visit — www.willtolivenz.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barbara Kuriger on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3


14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 