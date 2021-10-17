Super Māori Turnout For Super Saturday

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

Māori have put a superb effort into mobilising to get vaccinated over Super Saturday, with thousands rolling up their sleeves to protect themselves, their whānau and communities from COVID-19, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says.

“It was absolutely outstanding that 21,702 Māori got vaccinated on this one day alone with 10,825 people getting their first doses and 10,877 people getting fully vaccinated with their second doses. This is an awesome achievement and I want to thank everyone who took up this opportunity,” Peeni Henare said.

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 375,387 Māori have had at least one dose (66 per cent of the eligible Māori population) and 252,419 (44 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

“Super Saturday’s vaccination rate has shown the success of many whānau-based programmes designed and delivered by Māori, for Māori, by people who Māori communities know and trust.

“Hawke’s Bay vaccinated over 6 percent of its entire eligible Māori population in a single day, which is an impressive feat and highlights the mahi that this community committed towards its Super Saturday effort.

“It was great to see so many whānau attending special events and enjoying the party atmosphere of Super Saturday.

“We must now build on the collective mahi being led by Māori providers and communities across Aotearoa to ensure we are protected from the virus. We have a way to go to raise the vaccine uptake rate, but I know with our collective will, and by continuing our whānau-centred approach, we can do this.

“There is still a huge range of vaccination options available for Māori including pharmacies, GPs, mobile and pop-up clinics, mass vaccinations, workplace events and marae-based programmes. Drive-through vaccination sites where whānau can be vaccinated in their cars together is also providing an accessible option for many disabled whānau.

“All of these initiatives are ensuring Māori can access services that meet their needs. We know this is critical to the vaccination uptake rate.

“So, let’s keep this massive effort going to keep our whānau and Aotearoa safe by getting vaccinated,” Peeni Henare said.

Super Saturday Māori data per DHB

Super Saturday DHB of Residence First Second Total Total % Pop Auckland Metro 1,888 2,797 4,685 3.5% Bay of Plenty 831 666 1,497 3.1% Canterbury 670 738 1,408 3.8% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 796 1,039 1,835 4.0% Hawke's Bay 1,128 942 2,070 6.1% Lakes 609 544 1,153 3.8% MidCentral 566 511 1,077 4.4% Nelson Marlborough 174 167 341 3.0% Northland 1,279 963 2,242 4.4% South Canterbury 52 51 103 3.0% Southern 346 465 811 3.4% Tairawhiti 275 232 507 2.6% Taranaki 370 246 616 3.9% Waikato 1,437 1,121 2,558 3.7% Wairarapa 126 115 241 3.8% West Coast 48 82 130 4.7% Whanganui 225 195 420 3.1% New Zealand 10,825 10,877 21,702 3.8% Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Cumulative Māori data per DHB

Cumulative to date DHB of Residence First Second First % Second % Auckland Metro 94,346 64,653 71% 49% Bay of Plenty 28,022 17,451 59% 37% Canterbury 25,338 15,928 69% 43% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 33,383 22,680 72% 49% Hawke's Bay 21,247 14,647 62% 43% Lakes 17,866 11,731 59% 39% MidCentral 15,912 10,858 66% 45% Nelson Marlborough 7,308 5,273 65% 47% Northland 31,007 20,610 61% 41% South Canterbury 2,211 1,539 64% 45% Southern 16,529 12,028 70% 51% Tairawhiti 12,337 8,884 62% 45% Taranaki 9,787 5,985 62% 38% Waikato 45,934 30,391 66% 44% Wairarapa 4,027 2,713 64% 43% West Coast 1,813 1,204 66% 44% Whanganui 8,148 5,728 60% 42% New Zealand 375,387 252,419 66% 44% Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

© Scoop Media

