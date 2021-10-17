Parliament

Super Māori Turnout For Super Saturday

Sunday, 17 October 2021, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Peeni Henare
Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

Māori have put a superb effort into mobilising to get vaccinated over Super Saturday, with thousands rolling up their sleeves to protect themselves, their whānau and communities from COVID-19, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says.

“It was absolutely outstanding that 21,702 Māori got vaccinated on this one day alone with 10,825 people getting their first doses and 10,877 people getting fully vaccinated with their second doses. This is an awesome achievement and I want to thank everyone who took up this opportunity,” Peeni Henare said.

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 375,387 Māori have had at least one dose (66 per cent of the eligible Māori population) and 252,419 (44 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

“Super Saturday’s vaccination rate has shown the success of many whānau-based programmes designed and delivered by Māori, for Māori, by people who Māori communities know and trust.

“Hawke’s Bay vaccinated over 6 percent of its entire eligible Māori population in a single day, which is an impressive feat and highlights the mahi that this community committed towards its Super Saturday effort.

“It was great to see so many whānau attending special events and enjoying the party atmosphere of Super Saturday.

“We must now build on the collective mahi being led by Māori providers and communities across Aotearoa to ensure we are protected from the virus. We have a way to go to raise the vaccine uptake rate, but I know with our collective will, and by continuing our whānau-centred approach, we can do this.

“There is still a huge range of vaccination options available for Māori including pharmacies, GPs, mobile and pop-up clinics, mass vaccinations, workplace events and marae-based programmes. Drive-through vaccination sites where whānau can be vaccinated in their cars together is also providing an accessible option for many disabled whānau.

“All of these initiatives are ensuring Māori can access services that meet their needs. We know this is critical to the vaccination uptake rate.

“So, let’s keep this massive effort going to keep our whānau and Aotearoa safe by getting vaccinated,” Peeni Henare said.

Super Saturday Māori data per DHB

 Super Saturday
DHB of ResidenceFirstSecondTotalTotal % Pop
Auckland Metro1,8882,7974,6853.5%
Bay of Plenty8316661,4973.1%
Canterbury6707381,4083.8%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley7961,0391,8354.0%
Hawke's Bay1,1289422,0706.1%
Lakes6095441,1533.8%
MidCentral5665111,0774.4%
Nelson Marlborough1741673413.0%
Northland1,2799632,2424.4%
South Canterbury52511033.0%
Southern3464658113.4%
Tairawhiti2752325072.6%
Taranaki3702466163.9%
Waikato1,4371,1212,5583.7%
Wairarapa1261152413.8%
West Coast48821304.7%
Whanganui2251954203.1%
New Zealand10,82510,87721,7023.8%
     
Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Cumulative Māori data per DHB

 Cumulative to date
DHB of ResidenceFirstSecondFirst %Second %
Auckland Metro94,34664,65371%49%
Bay of Plenty28,02217,45159%37%
Canterbury25,33815,92869%43%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley33,38322,68072%49%
Hawke's Bay21,24714,64762%43%
Lakes17,86611,73159%39%
MidCentral15,91210,85866%45%
Nelson Marlborough7,3085,27365%47%
Northland31,00720,61061%41%
South Canterbury2,2111,53964%45%
Southern16,52912,02870%51%
Tairawhiti12,3378,88462%45%
Taranaki9,7875,98562%38%
Waikato45,93430,39166%44%
Wairarapa4,0272,71364%43%
West Coast1,8131,20466%44%
Whanganui8,1485,72860%42%
New Zealand375,387252,41966%44%
     
Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
