Private Health Info Should Stay Private
Saturday, 6 November 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Ministry of Health has done the right thing by not
handing over the private health information of individuals
based on race,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“The effect of a High Court judgement last
week that Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have
access to Māori data to try to lift vaccination rates is
that Māori have a different and lesser right to privacy due
to the Treaty of Waitangi.
“ACT applauds the
Ministry of Health for refusing to hand over private health
information to the likes of John Tamihere.
“The
judgement relied on the Ministry of Health’s own
commitment to upholding the Treaty in its COVID response,
but the result is that if you are Māori – your privacy is
eroded.
“Not all Māori want to be a ‘treaty
partner.’ Many are proud Māori who also want the same
privacy rights as every other New
Zealander.
“By refusing to give away the
information. The The Ministry of Health has rightly said it
is committed to treating all New Zealanders equally before
the law.
“If the Government wants to get hard to
reach people vaccinated, instead of racially profiling them,
it should adopt ACT’s Vax Break policy, a $250 tax credit
for getting vaccinated, payable now or with your tax return
next
year.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>