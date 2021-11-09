Jacinda Should Visit Hairdressers And Hospo
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“ACT is calling on the Prime Minister to visit those
worst affected by the Auckland lockdown and not just carry
out a stage manged visit when she finally goes to Auckland
tomorrow,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“If
Jacinda really wants to understand Aucklanders’ situation,
her visit needs to be real. She needs to walk the streets
and meet real people, not just go to friendly stage managed
meet ups.
“Aucklanders are hurting after more than
80 days in lockdown. The Prime Minister has been stuck in
the Beehive where her advisors’ salaries are paid by the
taxpayer every fortnight without fail. They simply can’t
relate to what Aucklanders are facing.
“She needs to
get out and visit hospitality business owners who have been
unable to open their doors and are up to their eyeballs in
debt.
“She should talk to business owners whose
revenues are often down 80 per cent, who are losing money
every week. Who are borrowing from relatives, running up
against their mortgages, and holding out paying suppliers to
stay afloat.
“She should visit hairdressers who are
putting on a brave face behind the mask – who have people
begging them to do illegal underground
haircuts.
“This visit shouldn’t just be a photo op
where the Prime Minister visits those she knows will give
her a good reception. She needs to get out and see the
impacts of her Government’s damaging
policies.”
