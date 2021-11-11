Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Major Organised Crime Operation Sees Crackdown On Drugs

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Poto Williams

Minister of Police

A significant Police operation has resulted in the seizure of more than 50 kilograms of cocaine, nine individuals arrested, and $300,000 in cash, cocaine, and cryptocurrency wallets seized, Police Minister Poto Williams says.

“This major crackdown on class A drugs and money laundering has today made our streets safer,” Poto Williams said.

“This Government has made it very clear – we will not tolerate gangs and organised crime. We have put a record number of Police on the frontline with a specific focus on organised crime. This Government’s record investment in Police will include 700 additional organised crime investigators.

“New Zealanders have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities. This crackdown will go a long way to making New Zealanders safer by tackling the sale and supply of illicit drugs and serious money laundering activities that cause so much harm in our communities.

“Operation Mist has seen 70 New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs staff supported by Police and Customs international liaison networks, working with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Colombian National Police, the Spanish Customs Service, and the Cook Island Customs Service. The Operation is testament to the hard work of Police officers and the relationships they have built with their international colleagues.

“This Government recognises the harm caused by gangs and organised crime in our communities and that is why we’ve undertaken significant cross-government work to respond to local, national, and transnational organised crime.

“This includes the Transnational Organised Crime (TNOC) Strategy and the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme. The TNOC Strategy focuses primarily on the supply and international context of organised crime, while ROCC is focused on addressing social drivers of gang membership and reducing demand for illicit drugs. Together, they form a comprehensive approach to address the full spectrum of organised crime,” Poto Williams said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 