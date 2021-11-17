Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Doesn’t Have Its Finger On The Pulse

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government has no idea whether people with COVID who are isolating at home have been issued pulse oximeters and lives are at stake,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.


“ACT has long called for pulse oximeters to be issued to people suffering from COVID-19. People have died in their homes and we need to know what equipment and support the Government is offering them.

“Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has today told Select Committee that not everyone isolating at home will get a pulse oximeter. But both Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Caroline McElnay have said they do.

“Who is right?

“When answering questions from ACT at Health Select Committee this morning, Bloomfield said they aren’t rationing them. So why aren’t they using them?

“Onatrio in Canada has been issuing these routinely since March. How are we so far behind?

“Pulse oximeters can be used by people diagnosed with COVID and are used to show oxygen levels at home. They can be monitored by GPs in the community. If oxygen levels drop that is an indication that the person needs hospitalisation.

“ACT believes everyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 who is isolating at home should have one of these.

“It’s not good enough for the Government not to be able answer basic questions and it’s not good enough to hide behind privacy when questions are raised about the people who have died. We should know whether or not they were issued with this equipment.

“ACT has a plan that would get our freedom back. The Government took nine out of 15 our COVID 2.0 recommendations, we implore them to take out COVID 3.0 recommendations, roll them out and then set a date.”

Written Parliamentary Question.

Reply 45887 (2021) has been answered 
Portfolio: COVID-19 Response (Hon Chris Hipkins) 
Question: What plans, if any, does the Government have to procure a stockpile of oxygen saturation monitors, or pulse oximeters, to provide for community-based monitoring of COVID-19 positive patients? 
Reply: I am advised that the Ministry of Health has secured supplies of hospital grade and community supply of pulse oximeters that can be attached to monitors in use across hospital, quarantine and primary health care settings to monitor COVID-19 patients. This is primarily because pulse oximetry is not standardised across manufacturers, and it is not uncommon for different pulse oximeters to show variability in oxygen readings on the same patient. Given the use parameters and requirements, the Ministry has secured two types of pulse oximeters – handheld with monitor adaptor and fingertip. 
45887 (2021)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 