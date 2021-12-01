Continued Growth In Volume Of New Home Consents

In the year ended October 2021, 47,715 new homes were consented, up 26 per cent from the October 2020 year.

In October 2021, 4,043 new dwellings were consented

Canterbury’s new homes consented numbers rose 31% to higher than post-earthquake peak.

New home consents continue to reach remarkable levels of growth, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams.

“In March 2021 we broke the previous record set in the 1970s for the most homes consented to be built in a year. Now, for the eighth month in a row, we have continued to raise the bar even higher,” said Poto Williams.

Estimates from Statistics New Zealand released today show the number of new homes consented in the year ended October 2021 is at a record high of 47,715. This is an increase of 26 per cent from the October 2020 year.

“The Government is continuing to innovate to provide people with access to quality, affordable housing choices throughout New Zealand,” Poto Williams says.

“From this week the latest update of the Building Code is available,” Poto Williams says.

“These are the biggest energy efficiency changes to the Building Code in more than a decade.”

The Building Code regulates all building work in New Zealand and sets the minimum performance requirements all building work must meet to ensure our buildings are safe, healthy, durable and fit-for-purpose. It is updated annually to reflect modern construction trends and the changing needs of New Zealanders.

“This year’s update to insulation requirements will allow people to heat new homes more easily and efficiently, making them more comfortable and healthier to live in as well as providing health benefits and energy savings to New Zealanders,” Poto Williams says.

“While the changes have a one year transition period, I would encourage the sector to take the opportunity to begin incorporating the updates where possible so that more houses can be warmer, drier, healthier and have less impact on the environment.”

For more information about the Building Code update, visit Building Performance: building.govt.nz

