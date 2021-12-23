Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Delivers A Whitewash Christmas

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 5:21 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Transport Minister Michael Wood has delivered the worst possible news this week to people affected by years of disruption from City Rail Link construction,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“The Minister has acted more like the Christmas Grinch and rejected pleas from Heart of the City Auckland to reconsider compensation criteria, which means some of the worst affected people will miss out.

“This ignores the long-standing principle of compensating people in proportion to the loss they have suffered.

“This Government talks a lot about kindness but has treated these people terribly. Even Scrooge would be shocked at the timing and callousness of the Ministers response a few days before Christmas.

“ACT supports the call by Heart of the City for an urgent and independent review into the Ministers decision and the compensation criteria. This simply can’t wait until more people have lost their livelihoods.

“ACT is not holding out hope for a Christmas miracle, but the Minister responsible for this Government mega project should be held accountable for treating people so unfairly.

“In September the Minister announced a long-awaited compensation package, but the criteria excluded many of the people who suffered the most severe losses from the relentless dust, noise, safety and access issues.

“I wrote to the Minister at the time asking the following questions:

• Why are payments not backdated to the beginning of the project in October 2019, and only to February 2021?

• Why should a business affected by Covid-19 lockdowns payments miss out on compensation for hardship caused by City Rail Link construction?

• Why was City Rail Link given the job of working out who is eligible and making payments, rather than an independent entity?

• Is there an appeals process for those businesses whose claims are not accepted by City Rail Link?

“Heart of the City Auckland wrote to Minister Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff in November, having waited months for any response to similar questions on the criteria, only to have the bad news delivered by Minister Wood days before Christmas.

“ACT is calling on the Government to practice what it preaches, be kind, especially this close to Christmas.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 