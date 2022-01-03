Parliament

Fair Pay Agreements Will Shock In 2022

Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Labour Government’s so-called ‘Fair Pay Agreements’ will be the most radical change to employment laws this country has seen in decades and will cause huge division,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When Jacinda Ardern said on election night that she would “govern for all New Zealanders,” nobody imagined she meant forcing laws on people, even if the majority don’t want them. These laws that are anti-democratic and anti-freedom.

“New Zealand businesses need the ability to adapt to their own unique conditions. These new agreements can be forced on a workforce by a minority of staff – it’s just wrong.

“A Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament this year. The arrogance of this Labour Government is plain to see, given it received advice saying from MBIE saying FPAs will ‘reduce employer and labour market flexibility and productivity growth’, ‘result in terms and conditions which mean employers’ abilities to compete, adapt to changing market conditions or innovate may be lessened’, and ‘impact on competition if some employers cannot afford to comply with the new standard and exit the market, or may choose to not enter due to the new barriers to entry’.

“ACT has launched a petition against Fair Pay Agreements, AKA compulsory unionism. This is cynical policy from Labour designed to look after its union mates. If people want to join a union there is nothing stopping them, it shouldn’t be forced on people.

“Union organisers make up 30 percent of Labour’s caucus but just 0.026 percent of the general population. New Zealanders have voted against unions with their membership which have gone from 70 percent to 20 percent over the past 30 years. Why should the rest of New Zealand have unionism forced on them because of Labour’s blind ideology?

“ACT will fight this plan. They’re a relic of the 1890s which have been dusted off purely to help Labour’s union mates. They will do nothing to advance hardworking middle New Zealanders.”

This New Year's Honours: Three new Dames and three new Knights


New Zealand's great and good have been awarded honours by the Queen as is traditional at each year. We have three new Dames and three new Knight.
New Dame Companions: Ms Janet Marie Shroff, Ms Lisa Marie Carrington, Ms Sophie Frances Pascoe.
New Knight Companions: Mr Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, Mr Robert Nairn Gillies, Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM.

The full list of recipients can be found here More>> with links to their official biographical notes. See also.. PM Congratulates 2022 New Year Honours Recipients.




 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

